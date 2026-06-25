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your friendly BullsBlogger's avatar
your friendly BullsBlogger
5d

Bryson Graham was on TheScore this morning (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ha3OHUY22UI), and was asked about the 2nd round. Graham made merely a halfhearted attempt to justify trading #38 (didn't even try with #56), but that's expected it was a literally indefensible move that is only only possible to even discuss with misleading statements

Graham said:

1) his board dried up

2) get something in the future

3) don't commit a roster spot

#2 didn't mention Kam Jones, and #3 means they're going to waive him and they are doing Indiana a favor in exchange for cash.

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your friendly BullsBlogger's avatar
your friendly BullsBlogger
5dEdited

I said to look at the coverage for indications of compromised (or ignorant) media. Joel Lorenzi at The Athletic doesn't deserve that designation, but he's tepidly carrying water here: https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/7393130/2026/06/25/bulls-nba-draft-caleb-wilson-dailyn-swain/?source=emp_shared_article&unlocked_article_code=1.s1A.6Zqm.wEyEF3_5ClO5

>>Haunting for Bulls fans drained by years of considering cash and open to welcoming as much talent as possible. Shooters. This draft felt like an affirmation, though, that Graham will dip when he doesn’t quite see value. He’s betting on his antennas. It’s all he has to go on this early in his tenure.

...the Bulls could presumably have 12 guaranteed contracts. There’s room and assets to acquire the kinds of players worth fitting into this developmental track, worthy of complementing Wilson and Swain and whoever fits Graham’s concepts.<<

as much as "cash considerations" is a tradition for Bulls executives old and new, so is "keeping roster spots open"

it's bullshit:

1) in the offseason you have 20 roster spots

2) when it's time to cut, if you do need a spot some of these contract dumps (and Pat Williams) you can waive and stretch

the problem is #2 costs money. It also costs some cap flexibility, but they have plenty of that. stretching Pat at max length would mean a $7.7M cap hit for 7 years. If they did that for Rob Dillingham it'd be $2.3M for 3 years. And in Dillingham's case if you are going to punt on 2nds regardless have another team take Dillingham entirely

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