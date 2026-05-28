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TheArtistFormerlyKnownAsJB's avatar
TheArtistFormerlyKnownAsJB
3d

Definitely not a thrilling coaching search, but that’s because I just don’t think it matters that much at this stage of the rebuild.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: the only thing that really matters at this stage is for the head coach to not be a complete doofus who makes life more difficult for the players.

Is it possible to find a great head coach now? Sure, and I’ll be rooting for it. But the team is likely going to be young and bad for the next couple of years, so the impact of coaching will be hard to diagnose unless they’re a complete mess like Jim Boylen.

Unless we find some luck with this hire, we’re likely going to be looking for another new coach three years from now. It’s just how rebuilding usually works.

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Wake's avatar
Wake
3d

It always feels like a gamble when you’re looking at assistant coaches. On paper their resume always looks appealing especially with the ones being under great orgs and elite head coaches. But man that jump from assistant to head coach reveals a lot about them. Boylen on paper should’ve been a solid choice. Him being under Pop and that Spurs org seems like it could work. But as soon as he stepped into that role he was so unlikable and unqualified with his dated methods. I still think about that stupid time clock from time to time.

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