BlogABull.com

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your friendly BullsBlogger's avatar
your friendly BullsBlogger
5d

we're so lucky to have KC Johnson as an insider:

"Bulls went into finalist phase with open mind and all four finalists interviewed well, I’m told."

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your friendly BullsBlogger
5d

relevant to the spending question, report just came out today that the Bucks gave Taylor Jenkins "well north of $10M" annual salary

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