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TianDogg's avatar
TianDogg
1d

My only criterion was "not Doc Rivers" and after a quick google search it does look like Splitter is indeed not Doc Rivers wearing some kind of rubber mask. Huzzah!

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girlfriend
1d

going from bad (unpleasant) to bad (young/boring/rebuilding) makes it hard to have any substantial feelings for either graham and now whichever cannon fodder coach he brings in on his first try.

it's a comparison league, so hard not to look at the knicks timeline in hiring leon rose and letting Premier Guy thibodeau grind the Premier Market roster into paste. it took six seasons, a coaching change, and trading two-hundred first round picks to become a contender in the JV conference.

All that to say, it's a challenge to invest emotionally in these moves knowing we're *probably* four years of splitter and whichever guy they hire after him from dreaming of maybe, perhaps, considering the chance of possibly seeing an interesting (good) bulls team.

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