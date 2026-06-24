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tom's avatar
tom
6d

I’m convinced Jerry makes every new GM sell a 2nd round pick just to prove he still controls everything.

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Waveland14's avatar
Waveland14
6d

Adding to my previous post, while it's still just the 2nd round where the talent level drops, a reminder that pick swaps in the 2nd could be quite valuable regardless of where the Bulls and Pacers land in the standings.

That's because of the less-publicized new anti-tanking rule that reverses the 1st round order for picks #1-16 in the 2nd round (so the team picking #16 gets pick 31, and the team picking 1st gets pick #46).

More on this rule here:

https://www.sbnation.com/nba/1116268/nba-draft-new-rules-anti-tanking-second-round-flilp

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