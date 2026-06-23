BlogABull.com

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your friendly BullsBlogger's avatar
your friendly BullsBlogger
14h

fired up the chat for tonight! https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/97c82a09-d110-4ba0-b182-a7f7631f7c05

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Punchandjudy's avatar
Punchandjudy
17h

Just a shout out to whom I assume is mostly YFBB, covering the Bulls, staying objective mostly in seasons of crap has to be hard. Providing a place to still chat and cover the team, well done sir

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