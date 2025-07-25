BlogABull.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brent_LZ's avatar
Brent_LZ
5d

What offends me most about AK's treatment of 2nd rounders is how specifically helpful they are to a GM playing the game he's playing:

- Imagine all the credit he could take for "squeezing" a 2nd rounder out of a lopsided trade, calling it "draft compensation."

- Imagine all the ways he could use those extra second rounders to get off contracts he secured because he doesn't have a feel for player value, then gloat about how he created cap flexibility for "just a few second rounders."

Gaslighting is your thing, AK! Why miss out on a good time?

MikeDC's avatar
MikeDC
5d

It's a long time gone, but for the record, when the Bulls said that their draft board dried up, they were the following players were on the board and selected slightly after the Bulls pick (which was #38):

42-Thomas Bryant

43-Isaiah Hartenstein

45-Dillon Brooks

51-Monte Morris

I point this out, because there's almost always somebody worth taking a look at if you're willing to work hard enough to identify them.

