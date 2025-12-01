BlogABull.com

Billy gets a pass, rightly or wrongly, and 'rotations' is the laziest kind of coach criticism, but if he ever does get a fully healthy squad he should actually coach and tighten things up more. They cannot play to "their style" with these issues in defensive rebounding and generating turnovers. So adjust. If you lose games then because you're not getting enough easy offense, well you were losing before so who cares.

Giddey / White / Ayo / Buzelis / Vuc

bench: Jones, Collins, Smith, light sprinkling of Okoro

that's it. No more Patrick Williams. No more going 12 deep in the first quarter anymore. Play Giddey a ton of minutes to test if he fatigues, instead of preemptively saving him.

and then ultimately job of the front office is to trade Vuc. If he cannot even defensive rebound as well anymore, the whole thing falls apart

Bulls lose at Magic thoughts:

- this was a recipe for an improbable win because the Magic were playing terribly. Against a Bulls defense that is horrid at forcing turnovers, Orlando had a TO% of 16.8%. And shot 9/33 from three.

- but the Bulls TO% was 19.6%. Giddey had eight TOs himself, spoiling what was an otherwise good offensive game. Pat had 2 turnovers (really bad for 18 minutes and low usage) including fucking stepping out of bounds again.

- of the turds I highlighted in this post, Julian Phillips was actually alright. Had several dunks, anyway. Went 1/4 from three and is just too light to play in the frontcourt.

- I thought Buzelis was really good, his best game in a while, but he also kind of played them out of the game in the 4th quarter. That would typically be fine, even 'good', but the Bulls are not realistic in their expectations

- Kevin Huerter left with an adductor injury 6 minutes into the game. Tre Jones had a bad ankle sprain and couldn't finish the game. yikes.

- Offensive Rebound percentage for the Magic in 1st half: 21.7%. 2nd half: 40% 4th quarter: 60%.

I don't know what the Bulls can do to save this season by having a competent defense. I think the effort was mostly there in this game but it's tough to sustain when you're undersized and running so much. And there's no "try harder" switch with Vuc, he cannot jump or move. I don't think that's an effort thing, but it has to wear on others to hear Vuc try to motivate to do something he literally cannot.

