BlogABull.com

BlogABull.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
your friendly BullsBlogger's avatar
your friendly BullsBlogger
12h

This is what I mean by the angst of Vuc-ball. Some of it is unfair personal bias. But there is something to be said for this coming at the expense of the younger players.

https://bsky.app/profile/stephnoh.bsky.social/post/3m63cbtvb2c2t

The Bulls figure - and maybe they're not wrong, just lying - that the way for young players to develop is making sure they are participating in "meaningful" games moreso than more minutes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies by your friendly BullsBlogger and others
Gorditadogg's avatar
Gorditadogg
13h

It's scary to think Vuc might get extended. But Karnisovas's vision is working out so far this year, and fortunately part of that plan is to create maximum cap space this off season, which means not protecting Vuc's rights.

There's a chance, maybe even a probability, that he comes back, but it would be at a much reduced salary. The BAE will be $5.2 million, that would be a good number.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by your friendly BullsBlogger and others
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Matt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture