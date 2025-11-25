BlogABull.com

BlogABull.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jason Patt's avatar
Jason Patt
4d

Still convinced they'll finish around .500 by virtue of depth/trying hard when others aren't/insane wins that they've made a habit of, but the current trend of this season is not promising since that fun start. Around .500 with a net rating well into the negative while Matas scuffles and the Bulls win games because of Vucevic is pretty much a worst-case scenario for me. There have been some legit positives (Giddey's improvement is real, Ayo has kicked ass, Coby looks good), but another truly mid season with little Matas growth would be pretty ugh.

Also, Essengue...yikes!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
H_Vaughn's avatar
H_Vaughn
4d

Vuc wandering around in a hot dog suit saying "We're all trying to find the guy who isn't playing defense."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
30 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Matt
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture