BlogABull.com

BlogABull.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MikeDC's avatar
MikeDC
8d

I know nobody's going to believe this, but Vuc had (and has been having) solid defensive performances this year. He defended 26 shots last night and was at or below (good!) the team averages in every category. If you look at the anatomy of this win defensively, the credit goes to:

1. Vuc soaking lots of shot attempts from the Sixers guards. He contested 61% of 2s and 75% of 3s against him and had 6 deflections.

2. Matas defending the rim really well. With Embiid kind of floating around, the Bulls invert things a lot and have their 4 defend the rim. Matas did a good job of this but it won't appear that way.

3. Okoro and Jones' contributions were much more in takeaways than in actually locking down the Sixers (very good) guards. Okoro had 4 deflections, a charge drawn, recovered a lose ball, and had 2 steals. Jones had 3 steals and 5 deflections. Rather than employ Okoro as a lock-down defender, they really just let him run around and be disruptive. That was interesting, and it worked.

4. Huerter and Giddey will never get credit for being good defenders as tall, awkward looking white guys, but neither of them were really negatives defensively.

5. Pat was the biggest negative defensively. He gave up 7 baskets on 7 shots, all at the rim, and only effectively contested 1 of them. He has the opposite of Matas' skill defending the rim. I think this was evident to the coaches too, since Pat got a short shift in the second half.

I've been playing around with developing a formula like win shares and if I were going to divide up last night's win, it'd be

26% Giddey

20% Vuc

17% Okoro

12% Huerter

09% Matas

08% Tre

08% Smith

02% Terry

00% Phillips

-2% Pat

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
TheArtistFormerlyKnownAsJB's avatar
TheArtistFormerlyKnownAsJB
7d

The league has been in a fascinating place the last few years. Ever since Durant left the Warriors, we’ve been in a “post superteam” era. This era has coincided with a constant influx of talent. Those two factors combined have created a sense of parity that the league hasn’t seen in DECADES.

Like most historical occurrences in sports, we won’t know how to fully analyze it until it’s over, but one thing that’s certain is that the days of feeling like only 4-5 teams in the league truly matter are currently over. This year alone, it feels like there are at least 15 teams that need to be taken seriously, and that includes the Bulls.

What’s funny is that this clearly wasn’t a result of some intricate plan from Arturas Karnisovas. Detailed planning is not his thing. His thing is to see how the season plays out and then reverse engineer a plan from the results. Hence why his talking points last year became about a fast playing style and a roster full of good players. It was clearly not his long term plan (if it was he wouldn’t have recently given LaVine the max). It’s what he realized he had AFTER he made trades, so he acted like that was his plan from the start.

Credit to Billy and the players for the success of this team. No credit to AK who couldn’t even set expectations for this year.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
48 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Matt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture