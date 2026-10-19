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your friendly BullsBlogger's avatar
your friendly BullsBlogger
17h

Monday practice update:

>> Zach Collins was a full go at practice. Nic Claxton was reevaluated, but it looks like it will be another couple of weeks before he can get back on the floor. Sounds like plan will be to keep Jalen Smith in starting lineup to begin regular season.

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Mikeizbak's avatar
Mikeizbak
14h

The Bulls, or actually the Reinsdorfes are cheap, and make sure this cheapiness infuses through the organisation. OK. They can get what they judge a fair R.O.I. bye running the team this way. OK.

Meanwhile, the Warriors grew and are now the NBA franchise with the largest value. But how did they do that ? Ah ! Maybe the invested !

In a new sports complex. OK, the Bulls have a brand new training center and it certainly took some investment from the owners to get the United Center.

In a smart front office (Damn, their GM did have a house in the area a decade ago, why did he flew away ^^)

In players ans coaches. I think all of Curry, Thompson and Green had their huge and well earned paycheck at some point, and I believe (but not sure) that Kerr did also receive some of the largest paycheck among coaches quite early. And they went into tax when they had to.

And, oh, also, they won four titres, founded and maintained a dynasty, by the way. With key players drafted by the franchise at spot 7 and beyond.

and now, the Warriors are valued several billions more than the Bulls (which inexplicably remain in the top 5 despite the Meh-iness of the product).

So please, SOMEBODY, explain to the Reindorfes that they are currently gaining millions but LOSING BILLIONS by being cheap.

please !

pleaaaaase !

pretty pleaaaaase !!!

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