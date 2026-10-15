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your friendly BullsBlogger's avatar
your friendly BullsBlogger
4d

Here's the latest rumors on potential fringe guys. None are bigs and all are likely not NBA caliber. But maybe find a turd to polish and you get a second round pick to sell later? https://www.hoopsrumors.com/2026/10/fischers-latest-bucks-lakers-grizzlies-hornets-more.html

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H_Vaughn's avatar
H_Vaughn
5d

Just in terms of roster balance (6 long, skinny tweener forwards - Masai's dream, realized) , it would behoove them to pick up some someone with length, bulk and motor, skills be damned. Between Papier-Mâché Collins and Worst-Shape-of-His-Life Claxton, they have no one even standing to provide resistance and strength inside. Dwight Powell is the 16th man on the Mavs roster. . .

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