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Waveland14's avatar
Waveland14
18hEdited

I agree with the overall argument put forward in this post but I'm going to stand firm on pick swaps being a clever way to gain value under the new reverse-order 2nd round rules.

My general belief is that the true talent depth in most drafts runs from around 25 to 40 deep. This year for me it seemed like it fell off around pick 35 and there's no player I desired at #38.

So for second rounders, the concept of getting an additional "bite at the apple" in two different drafts where you really want to pick in the low 30s is a smart move in my book. It's also a hedge against getting bad lottery luck - drafting #15 or #16 (means you're also drafting #31 or #32 and possibly getting a strong prospect). Now the Bulls get their hedge and Indiana's hedge.

The perceived depth of the draft is also proportional to the value of a 2nd rounder based on its position. Meaning that for future trades, a pick in the low 30s could be exponentially more valuable than a pick in the high 30s.

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TheMoon's avatar
TheMoon
18h

The last time there was a draft where none of the eventual top 15 guys came from a pick 38 or later was 2013. On averge there are about two per draft. I used win shares for this. But it doesn't matter. I've done this sort of thing with a few public stats. The conclusions stay the same regardless of which stat you use.

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