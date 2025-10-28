BlogABull.com

There’s so much wildly unsustainable stuff driving this 3-0 start (Vucevic and Tre Jones are making superstar level impact, Ayo making every clutch 3 he takes, the opponent shooting disaster, etc.) BUT I’m enjoying watching how they play and I think there’s something to be said for their chemistry, depth and buy-in to Billy’s coaching that’s going to make them a regular-season menace given how things go in NBA regular seasons. And for whatever reason, they are just clutch monsters.

Given how much the East sucks, it wouldn’t surprise me at all if they ride this to top 6 if they stay relatively healthy. And even some injuries can be overcome given this depth.

Of course, they’re probably also a team that has zero playoff upside given the lack of true high level two-way talent and how they can be scouted/schemed against in those settings. And good playoff teams that are locked in will not brick all their open shots.

But I’m not going to worry about that for now and will at least try to enjoy an entertaining product and hope the bozo front office can somehow get this right and get them to the next level.

I've been banging the drum for "not bad" all preseason, and it's good to see the team start out this way. I agree with this post that a key factor is that we can run out a 10-man rotation (maybe 12 next month?) of NBA pros who know how to play basketball, and play team basketball, and try hard for all/most of the game. Many other teams can't/don't do this.

Part of why I feel the Bulls have a chance to stay around .500 and compete for a playoff spot is that I hold the middle-of-the-pack teams in the East in such low regard -- the Eastern Conference this year may be one of the worst conferences in the history of the NBA (as compared against its own era). Teams like the Pistons and Hawks are considered "ascendant" by some experts, but while they have more raw talent and pseudo-star players than others, I just don't think they're that good. The Magic is maybe slightly better, but for a "contender" they don't do much for me...probably competing for the 3rd/4th seed in the East, but would be scrapping for a play-in spot in the West. Not saying we're "better" than those teams objectively, but as the last week has proven, we certainly have a chance to beat them on any given regular season evening.

The Bulls are going to play so many mediocre teams this year (not to mention the actual bad teams). Sure, watching some early season games with the Nuggets, Thunder, Warriors, T-Wolves, etc., makes me realize how far away we are from the tier of elite teams and true contenders, who'll maybe let us hang around for 3 quarters before making us look silly in the 4th. But the Bulls don't even have to be very talented to get to 40-ish wins, in the context of this 2025-2026 season.

