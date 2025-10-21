BlogABull.com

1d

I will be checking boxscores when I'm bored enough to wonder if the Bulls played a game tonight/last night. If those boxscores include good lines from Matas and/or Essengue, then I'll watch the YT complete player highlights from that game.

Really can't imagine a world in which this team warrants any more than that. Can't believe Vooch is still on this team. I think, given the extensions, that there's nothing AK can do short of scandal to get fired this year. So we're back to hoping for draft lottery luck so good that even AK's incompetence cannot stop our pick from being a star.

Solid situation. FJR.

11h

first (only?) game thread is UP: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/aeeb532d-0d15-471d-9ae1-e02b33fd4056

