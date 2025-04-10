what meaning is there in this 'meaningful' win?
in which I personally invalidate this entire stretch of games
The Bulls all but clinched a home play-in game as they defeated the Miami Heat (sweeping the 3 games this season) on Wednesday.
As all of the Bulls, Heat, and Hawks (half game up) have at least two remaining games against teams not trying to win, it’s pretty locked in. It’s a fairly rampant contagion of purposeful losing across the league, especially in this final week:
I Love This Game!
As I said last week, this short-term success has likely already done its long-term damage, that being the current management not only retained1 but emboldened to continue their ‘vision’.
That includes a likely massive overpay of Josh Giddey, who remains extremely hot and had a 28 point triple-double on Wednesday. I was wrong in predicting Giddey’s initial hot streak after the All-Star break couldn’t continue. But I maintain that even while extending ten hot games to twenty-five hot games, if the games don’t matter the performance should be looked at skeptically2.
But last night’s game was a legitimate competition and thus a meaningful win. As Will Gottlieb of CHGO remarks, use of that term in this case deserves heavy quotation marks.
I understand Bulls decisionmakers (including the only public facing member, head coach Billy Donovan) are trying to spin that this is all meaningful and therefore useful for the newly-organized young triumvirate of Giddey, Coby White, and Matas Buzelis.
But I’m here to remind you that all these wins were bogus.
Start the music!
Sixers - tanking
Raptors - tanking
Magic - no Jalen Suggs
Heat - on a back-to-back
Pacers - no Tyrese Haliburton
Nets - tanking
Jazz - tanking
Kings - on a back-to-back (also…#kangz)
Lakers - LeBron’s first game back from injury, no continuity!
Nuggets - no Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon
Lakers - on a back-to-back
Raptors - tanking
Blazers - on a back-to-back
Hornets - tanking
I know, truly incredible that all this ‘success’ can be dismissed so easily. But here we are.
Now, what these wins did give them is more chances at more meaningful games like the one on Wednesday. Well, just one game guaranteed, the 9/10 play-in against this Miami team again.
There is a benefit to playing in those, moreso than whatever is learned in these garbage games the last 6 weeks.
One could even argue (and the Bulls braintrust certainly will) that gaining 5 more of these games (by virtue of making the real playoffs) is more beneficial to the long-term future of the team than a 7% chance of a top-4 pick.
I disagree, but that’s because I feel even just a 7% chance at a no-brainer decision is more beneficial than a AK-brainer decision. And AK has already seen enough, whether they get 1 or 5 more of these real contests.
we will have a game thread for the play-in! subscribe and get notified when that launches
credit to Jon Greenberg of The Athletic, who wrapped his column on this win over the Heat with a plea to ownership to fire AKME.
full disclosure: I have not only looked at the stats skeptically…I’ve barely looked, literally, at these performances all!
The Bulls are in a situation where multiple things can be true.
1) Buzelis is awesome. Really promising player. He’s the most excited I’ve been about a Bulls rookie since Jimmy Butler.
2) Coby is really good and it’s great seeing a homegrown player develop to the point where he could be an all-star in the near future.
3) This is an incompetent front office that should not be trusted to move this team forward. They have one good first round pick, one good second round pick, and one playoff game victory in half a decade of leadership. That is not good enough in a league where a GM who won a championship two years ago is losing their job.
It’s possible to find some enjoyment from the present while also being concerned about the future. How many years can AK go without winning a playoff series before everyone accepts that there needs to be a change in leadership?
Matas Buzelis though. Give that dude some meaning, let him be the one rookie that has some playoff moments. Now that Jalen Wells is out (really bad break), it's just Buzelis and Knecht and Knecht doesn't come close to Buzelis.
We got Buzelis through beautiful mediocrity and luck, it can happen again. Let everyone else curse their franchises through tanking.