TheMoon
1d

It's pretty weird to see someone who has been deeply involved in competitive sports their whole life act this indifferent to coming across as weak. It's weird if he can't see that; and if he can, it's really weird he isn't bothered by it at all.

Jeff
1d

It's even funny how he doesn't understand the nuance of a statement like "focus on winning every game". It's pretty universally agreed upon that you try to win every game. Most teams know that you couch that statement because you might be trying to win while resting fatigued or injured players. Or you try to win while playing your young guys to see what they got. AK just means all hands on deck every game because these marginal, borderline irrelevant wins are all he needs to keep his job and his talking points in place.

