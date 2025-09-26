BlogABull.com

The obvious thing Ayo has over that group is that he combines those attributes into one body. He doesn’t shoot as well as Huerter, but Huerter can’t defend. He doesn’t defend as well as Okoro, but Okoro can’t dribble, pass, or shoot. He doesn’t pass as well as Jones, but Jones doesn’t really shoot and can’t guard anyone other than a point guard.

I’ve maintained, forever, that the worst thing the Bulls can do is just allow Ayo and Coby to just play out their contracts. Coby is a starting caliber player on a backups deal, and Ayo is a quality backup on a benchwarmer’s deal. These should have had significant trade value, but every day that passes gives them less value as the expiration date is that much closer and the Bulls won’t deal them because Coby has been the single greatest force in getting the 9 seed annually, the peak of their ambition.

It’s Bulls media day! Let’s see what dumb shit management says this year!

