BlogABull.com

BlogABull.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jason Patt's avatar
Jason Patt
3dEdited

Feel like the bottom line right now is the Bulls are 15-17 with a -4 net rating, which is basically that of a team that should have 11 or 12 wins. When they've been fully or mostly healthy, they've been able to squeak out a number of wins thanks in large part to depth, other teams choking on it (looking at you Sixers), Vucevic game-winners. Believe they have the most wins in the NBA in games that come down to the final minute/few possessions. They've need a ton of clutch magic like that just to be...15-17, with a whole host of blowout losses and terrible losses to bad teams when there were a few injuries. The team is decent when fully/mostly healthy, but the margin for error is so small and they've needed some crazy shit to happen to barely be .below 500. a whole lot of trades should be made given where the roster is.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies by your friendly BullsBlogger and others
your friendly BullsBlogger's avatar
your friendly BullsBlogger
14h

Nuggets have Jokic out a while, and now Jonas Valanciunas also out at least a month.

would Nuggets feel need to plug this hole ASAP? Vuc is also legit better than Valanciunas for the playoffs

Nuggets are so close to 1st apron that Zeke Nnaji's contract pretty much needs to be included. It goes out 2 more years but the Bulls could reduce the cap hit if they waived and stretched. Taking on that money is more valueable than Vuc. While I don't think Denver would use a first...maybe a swap? And throw in a rookie scale guy aka young player with experience.

Vuc (could include Phillips, but Denver likely would rather do a vet buyout)

for

Valanciunas + Nnaji + Holmes + 2031 pick swap

Bulls waive Phillips and Terry

(it'd all be easier if the player going out was Zach Collins, but he's also hurt)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by your friendly BullsBlogger and others
80 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture