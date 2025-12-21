BlogABull.com

BlogABull.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
barronitaly's avatar
barronitaly
1h

One thing the Bulls should get credit for is recognizing the need to trade Zach LaVine before the Hawks and Trae.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Matt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture