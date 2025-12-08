BlogABull.com

User's avatar
your friendly BullsBlogger's avatar
your friendly BullsBlogger
1d

LMAO, Billy Donovan has taken some time, assessed, gathered his thoughts, and proclaims 'not my fault, we have one of the worst rosters in the league'

> “People wanna sit there and say, ‘Well, you lost to New Orleans. They got a bad a record.’ Indiana, bad record. I don’t think we’re any different from those teams. We’re not just gifted to walk in there (and) if we show up, we’ll win games. … I do not view it that way at all when I watch tape.”

Shows what a loser AK is that his underling is publicly (if passive-aggressively) calling him out and there is never a single negative word going the other way

4 replies by your friendly BullsBlogger and others
Mikeizbak's avatar
Mikeizbak
3d

"But we started 6-1" is the story of the season. You can go to bed 😁

