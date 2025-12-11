BlogABull.com

TheArtistFormerlyKnownAsJB
7h

“Williams, Terry, Phillips, 2-way guys all should be DNPs.”

Probably not great that list includes basically 75% of AK’s draft picks from his first four years, huh?

1 reply by your friendly BullsBlogger
girlfriend
5h

interesting interplay between bulls success model, which requires sneaking into playoff revenue via a regular season of maximizing wins against injured, resting, or worse teams — and the exploding Soft Tissue Injury epidemic.

Like, can’t have a lauded 15-5 stretch of out-hustling injured teams in the spring when the knees and ankles on your team don’t work either. can’t be mediocre without the fake wins! i never considered internecine locker room feuds as a means to blowing the whole operation up, but hopefully that continues.

