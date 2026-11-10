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Jason Patt's avatar
Jason Patt
6h

I must say that I have really not enjoyed the Powell experience so far. Certainly doesn't help that he's just a chucker who's bad on defense and is missing shots, but the free throw grifting feels next level. There's obviously plenty of grifting in the NBA, including DeMar who did it plenty in Chicago, but his just feels so much less appealing because it's often him just getting the ball and then throwing up junk but somehow drawing a foul cuz opponents get a bit too handsy. And, as noted, it's often when the Bulls are getting their ass kicked and it just feels desperate.

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TheArtistJB's avatar
TheArtistJB
5h

Remember Powell’s quote this offseason where he said something along the lines of “We might be good, we might be terrible”?

At the time, it seemed kind of refreshing to hear a vet sound so transparent about the state of the team. Now I’m wondering if it was a sign that Powell’s mindset was basically *shrug* “Who knows, I’m here because they offered the most money and I won’t be here long.”

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