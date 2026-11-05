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H_Vaughn's avatar
H_Vaughn
5d

They have a 22.13 Simple Rating System (SRS) score, which is unprecedented. The full-season worst SRS score, which measures quality relative to an average team, this century belongs to the infamous 2011 23-game-losing-streak Charlotte Bobcats at only -13.96. We're 10% into the season and they are on a 1972 "Seventy Sickers" pace. That was a 9-win team with a backup forward who drank bourbon on the bench and a coach who blew his hamstring jumping up to celebrate their first victory.

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TheArtistJB's avatar
TheArtistJB
5d

Splitter’s postgame comments likely reflect the fact that Wilson’s development is his top priority. That’s good!

But if that’s the case, it’s nonsensical to be averse to making lineup changes that might help Wilson out.

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