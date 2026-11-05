I’m trying to post more, even if there’s “not much to discuss” and “the team is getting repetitive and boring” challenges with that. I have thoughts, and it’s better here than on other platforms or even in the comments, right? You probably have thoughts too!

That said, I really don’t have anything on last night’s schedule-expected shellacking in New York. I peeked at the result: the Bulls gave up 84 points in the first half, were down 44 at one point, and Patrick Williams entered the game before halftime…and decided not to watch.

That game goes in the garbage can after another slow start made it garbage. We know the reasons the Bulls starting lineup gets rolled so often: the defense. But the defense is made even worse when the offense can’t generate good shots.

Here’s head coach Tiago Splitter’s diagnosis:

Splitter has said he doesn’t believe in frequent lineup changes. But you wonder about the Bulls starting group that seems like a wonky fit. Splitter again pointed to the second and third playing units that adhered more toward the style of basketball he’d like to see. “Especially the first half we were selfish, taking quick shots, pullup twos, pullup threes at the beginning of the shot clock; that’s not how we are going to play. We’ve got to share the ball, get side to side and that’s what the second and third units did.”

I did re-watch the opening possessions against the Knicks. Perhaps the editing took out some context, but it didn’t look to me as especially selfish but more they wanted to ‘be aggressive’, most notably Matas Buzelis - who is going through it already - and simply ineffective more than selfish in his attacking of purportedly-weaker defenders.

Splitter didn’t, as far as I can tell, identify Buzelis or Giddey or Powell as culprits. Instead it was Wilson?

“(Caleb), he didn’t have a great game. Wasn’t doing the right things on offense, defense, body language; got to get better. Got to be more resilient. The game is long. Caleb probably never (has) been in this situation; it’s life. Always been on the winning side, winning games. Now has to be resilient. Play hard even when you are down 20, 30, 40; doesn’t matter. It’s a learning experience.”

Wilson agreed on the resiliency comment, but not what got them in the hole in the first place:

“Today I didn’t get the ball much to start the game, so I couldn’t do much to be aggressive. When I get the chance hopefully I can be aggressive and create opportunities for myself and others. I’ve got to be resilient and try to help us come back from those big deficits. I have before, but didn’t do that tonight. Some games are hard for me to get touches. So I have to figure out ways to impact the game. Hard to get a rhythm like that. I’ll figure it out.”

Since Wilson is already not only the team’s most important prospect but also their current best player and leader, it makes sense that Splitter is singling him out. I do think it may be time to address Wilson’s supporting cast not through quotes but through playing time.

Those guys did their part the game before in Philadelphia, keeping the game competitive (Sixers also did their part by clowning around) to facilitate good Caleb Wilson stuff:

But it’s a spectacular failure if not only does Wilson get extremely few ‘regular’ reps, but that the lack of them is leading to existential quotes from him and his coach.

It’s likely that Splitter is simply waiting for the schedule to ease up. The Bulls have multiple off days until facing the Sixers again, but this time it’s at home. They have another tough opponent in the Spurs after that, but it’s after more days off at home. And then after that, the opponent strength lessens considerably.

There’s also the factor of Nic Claxton’s impending season debut helping the back-line defense, but remember that Jalen Smith (who hurt his wrist in New York but says it’s OK) has been one of their most productive players. So while it will help the overall center rotation, Splitter has a tough decision to make when it comes to the starting lineup.

This can logically extrapolate if the Bulls were merely getting beaten by 10. Instead they’re getting beaten by 30, so against a bad team they will lose by, what, 15? Maybe only quarters or halves of games are junked instead of entire ones. That would technically be progress towards this team’s goals this season, but not a lot.