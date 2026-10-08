Will this blog provide analysis for every game? doubtful. Every preseason game? certainly not. But before I get into the 2026 Preseason opener, reminder to subscribe via RSS or email so you don’t need to know any kind of bloggin’ “schedule”:

Let’s zoom out, first: I think this team will have very few victories this season. But I don’t care, and based off of their comments this training camp, I don’t think the Bulls braintrust much cares either.

What they (and I) care about is how certain players develop over the course of a season. And that is a tricky balance not so much in terms of winning games, but if the lineups these players are in provide good laboratories for them to grow. You want players pushed within a role, but don’t want them to be so overmatched in that role it junks the entire lineup.

What looks to be the largest variable in this dynamic is Dailyn Swain running point guard. While Swain performed better offensively in this preseason game than he did in all of Summer League, he severely struggled handling defensive pressure, with 3 turnovers in his 22 minutes including an 8-second violation. This is a case where I don’t so much worry about his own development as a future lead ballhandler, it’s as if his struggles making the whole lineup inoperable offensively, except in transition. We can’t even be sure that Swain would have even played PG minutes if not for the late scratch of Tre Jones. Would he have played much at all? But interesting to note that the Bulls don’t have an emergency/3rd PG on the roster after trading Rob Dillingham.

There’s a similar situation at Center, where the injury to Nic Claxton (and perpetual absence of Zach Collins) meant a starting nod to Jalen Smith and the backup being Undrafted Rookie 2-Way signing Tobe Awaka. Both played well on offense (Smith with two 3s, Awaka with 6 offensive rebounds) but the lack of rim protection means there was a lot of stress on the perimeter defenders, particularly Caleb Wilson.

This is bad lede-ing! Here’s what you all came to see: Wilson’s offensive highlights in his preseason debut:

But Wilson was a very rough watch on the defensive end, a tweener not able to stay up on the perimeter and a lack of strength in the defensive frontcourt. Again, I’m not concerned about better team defense translating to victories, but will having a better rim protector allow Wilson to better grow as a disruptor on defense?

Even if so, I’m not sure it’s worth the downgrade on offense to not have Smith play a lot. Both Wilson and Matas Buzelis were dreadful shooting the ball (combined 0-10 from three including several airballs) but scored inside when there was space for them.

It’s only one game, but I’m wondering if the Nic Claxton acquisition was a mistake in priorities. He will help the team’s record to provide better defense and better turnover generation towards transition offense, but I am concerned with a lack of spacing from the non-Wilson&Buzelis spots (Norm Powell was good, Giddey was Giddey) making the half court offense of both should-be-high-usage forwards too challenging.

This extends down the rotation, and we will have to see how Tiago Splitter wants to play based on who he plays. Preseason, with the absence of Claxton and shockingly-critical Jones, isn’t going to be the most informative example but I have some early ideas under the unlikely scenario everyone is healthy and available:

Starters should be Giddey/Powell/Wilson/Buzelis/Smith. Claxton is higher-paid but doesn’t have the status belying a guaranteed starting spot, especially coming back from injury and missing all of camp.

Then off the bench I figure Jones and Swain as guards, which hopefully means not requiring Swain to bring the ball up the court. Leonard Miller as backup forward (maybe their best 22-and-under performer last night?). With Claxton as backup center, I would prefer Buddy Hield getting the next nod in the rotation over Okoro due to his shooting. Okoro, Pat Williams, and Noa Essengue don’t need to play, with the latter being sent to the GLeague to get a lot of minutes, if only to stress test his physical readiness. I don’t put Essengue over Miller in terms of priority of development just due to draft status.

Again, that’s all in the regular season and with everyone healthy. We have a few preseason games to go and there may be more absences planned or unplanned. There are 2 games this weekend, Friday at home versus The Grizzlies and Sunday in Denver.