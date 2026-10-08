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TheMoon's avatar
TheMoon
17h

This game represents the only type of rookie year that would genuinely worry me about Caleb. One where he's just not very productive. 3 rebounds (0 offensive), 1 steal, and 3 FTs in 30 mins is bad. Stars and especially superstars are stat stuffers.

It's one preseason game, it truly does not matter. But this is the only type of season long performance that Caleb could submit that would make me go “uh oh”.

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your friendly BullsBlogger's avatar
your friendly BullsBlogger
14h

latest Zach Lowe podcast had Zach mention two of the points I had in this post:

1. maybe start Jalen Smith

2. 'Dailyn Swain dribbling scares me'

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