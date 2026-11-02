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your friendly BullsBlogger
2dEdited

addressing several comments here:

I think a 'shutdown' attempts to address priorities that are less important. I don't care about Giddey's career development, so if he can't get better off the bench then so be it. And I don't care about his trade value. He didn't have positive trade value before the season. It's technically a worse position for the team if he has an even more-negative value contract (the result of Patrick Williams's change from stagnation to regression) now, but it doesn't change the simple status of him being functionally untradeable

And so what is important - good developmental lineups for Caleb Wilson and staying competitive in games - means Giddey can come off the bench. As Moon said, the lineups need more ballhandling (I agree, just think starting Matas is more important) so they would really be in deep shit if no backup PG. And heck we have no reason to think a benching wouldn't 'wake up' Giddey. He's likely plateaued as a bench player anyway, just a starter on bad teams (until now).

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Thomas
3d

Giddey is not a good basketball player. He has one above average skill (creative passes) and he's below average at everything else. Yes we AK blew his one remaining asset (Caruso) for a bad player. We need to move on ASAP

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