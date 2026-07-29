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Waveland14's avatar
Waveland14
6d

After summer league I have slightly higher hopes for this team than I did earlier. I think Caleb Wilson is going to be an instant floor-raiser who won't need 1-2 "development years" before he meaningfully contributes. Meaning that playing him lots of minutes isn't going to mean sacrificing potential wins -- he'll be an essential part of many of the wins we do achieve. Now, if we also commit to getting Swain and Essengue 20+ minutes a game, that's a different story -- but I have a feeling that's not the plan (Noa getting benched in SUMMER LEAGUE reveals part of that story).

For this team, even more than most years, the results are going to come down to health & availability. A healthy bounce-back year from Claxton could be impactful, but we'll struggle up front if he doesn't regain his previous form. I think the pre-hamstring-injury Giddey last year was also an impactful player, but he was never quite the same when slightly hobbled. Powell's getting up there in years, so his physical status is a wildcard as well.

Tre Jones, Jalen Smith, and Okoro are all strong bench pieces who contribute to wins. Matas Buzelis is no longer the face of the rebuild, but he's raised his game every year and isn't close to his ceiling yet. This could be a breakout year, but even marginal improvement puts him on a path toward being a significant player in the league.

If we play most of our games with most of those top 8 players (noted above) getting most of the key minutes, I think we have a good shot to hit 30 wins.

But of course, not all availability is related to health -- we need to also factor in potential trades that could send some of our winning players to other teams, so that's another wildcard. It's very possible we're on a 30-win pace at the trade deadline but end up at 24-58 or something.

But if we have lots of games with many of the guys above on the bench in street clothes (or playing in different uniforms), we could see 2nd/3rd quarter lineups like "Dillingham/Swain/PWill/Miller/Collins", and in that case it's going to be a struggle to crack 20 wins. So we'll see...

Oh -- and as a reminder, if you're looking at some of the other lower-tier rosters around the league to compare against ours, remember that a lot of those teams are going to be decimated by injuries as well. Essentially the "bottom 10" standings at the end of the year are going to be determined by real injuries vs. fake injuries now and going forward.

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Gorditadogg's avatar
Gorditadogg
6d

I agree with the basic concept of your post. The Bulls need to be patient, develop our young players, and work to add more young talent. Sam Quinn made a similar point recently. He says the East is going to be very strong this year and next, but many of the top teams are aging and will be on the wane two years from now. We need to be looking to be ready to move up then as they fall.

According to Michael R, AK convinced him in February that they needed to reset the roster, and so he approved the trade deadline strategy Karnisovas carried out. So I think Bulls management was already planning for a rebuild when they interviewed for GMs. I don't think Graham talked them into it, but he was smart enough to make sure he was given the discretion to focus on the future, and not be accountable for winning in the near term.

I also appreciate the strategy Graham had for filling out the rotation. We don't have young prospects at shooting guard or center, so it made sense to sign quality veterans at those spots. Claxton can anchor the defense and Powell can carry the scoring load, taking pressure off our youngsters.

I do think Graham could have been even more aggressive with that strategy, because I believe that you help young players get better by teaching them how to win, not by watching them fail. Players develop better by learning to play bigger roles on competitive teams, more than by getting starter minutes on teams that lose.

So yes, winning as a marker for success is irrelevant, and even unproductive to the extent that we are sacrificing development for wins. But, because developing players means teaching them how to win, losing is unproductive too.

If we end up in the relegation zone, that's not necessarily bad. But if we end up in the play-in, with Wilson, Buzelis and Giddey being major contributors, and our other young players getting minutes and showing promise, that would be even better.

Losing is something we should be willing to put up with, but it's not a strategy.

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