BlogABull.com

BlogABull.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
your friendly BullsBlogger's avatar
your friendly BullsBlogger
1d

NEW POST https://www.blogabull.com/p/are-bulls-willing-to-sacrifice-competitive

Reply
Share
William Kennedy's avatar
William Kennedy
2d

Genuinely was in awe seeing that the Bulls made a smart move on the margins

Reply
Share
33 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture