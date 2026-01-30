BlogABull.com

BlogABull.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
your friendly BullsBlogger's avatar
your friendly BullsBlogger
4d

this could be bad...

Vuc 'doubtful' for 'rest'. Giddey, Smith, Coby all 'questionable'.

I'd say it's good news that Smith hasn't been immediately ruled out with that calf strain, but we know with the Bulls they will just as likely drop a 'out 2-4 weeks' update out of nowhere

Reply
Share
3 replies by your friendly BullsBlogger
your friendly BullsBlogger's avatar
your friendly BullsBlogger
3d

Oof, Bulls held out like 8 guys and the Heat held out 5 but Bulls win because they hit half their threes while Heat hit 20%. Grim scenes.

Reply
Share
41 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Matt · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture