I have to give myself credit in not consuming any KC Johnson rumor content anymore. Like he was on The Score today, and had his house organ podcast, and I didn't bother listening. He doesn't know anything that the front office doesn't want out there

I did see in an aggregation of his latest that KC was 'emphatic' in saying that AK is not buying into recent play (I assume the 5 game winning streak, not the losing streak) and that affecting his deadline attitude. I'll believe it when I see it.

harebrained idea for Portland pick protection negotiation, instead of making it top-4, make it to where the Bulls essentially get Portland's lottery balls if they don't make the playoffs.

so if Portland makes playoffs - Bulls get pick and have their own lottery balls (solid assumption Bulls are not making East playoffs)

Portland misses playoffs - Bulls have their lottery balls AND gain Portland's lottery balls. It's not going to be a lot, but it's something. And then if there's a top-4 lotto win from either team's lotto balls, it becomes a pick swap where Blazers get the 12th-14th pick. If no lotto win then Bulls keep both picks.

