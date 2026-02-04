BlogABull.com

3d

NEW POST! https://www.blogabull.com/p/bulls-trade-both-coby-and-ayo-and

3dEdited

well we have our 'playable big' that AK made a small buy on:

Dalen Terry to Knicks for Guerschon Yabusele

This is entirely so Knicks don't have to pay Yabusele when he likely picks up a $5M player option for his age-31 season next year

Bulls received no additional compensation even though Yabusele has that player option and makes a bit more money this year too. *whispers* because AK wants to win games

