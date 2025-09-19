BlogABull.com

BlogABull.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TheMoon's avatar
TheMoon
3h

It's just so fuckin weird AK unreservedly loves 1) touting the damn late season record and style and 2) Vucevic, despite how poorly those two things fit together.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
TheArtistFormerlyKnownAsJB's avatar
TheArtistFormerlyKnownAsJB
4hEdited

Remember that episode of Seinfeld where Jerry offers his girlfriend a bite of pie and she just keeps shaking her head no without giving any explanation?

That’s how this Vuc situation feels.

Us: Hey, AK. How about trading Vuc?

AK: *shakes head no*

Us: No? But he’s not very good and not helping the team win.

AK: *shakes head no*

Us: His minutes should go to younger players.

AK: *shakes head no*

Us: He doesn’t fit the team’s playing style.

AK: *shakes head no*

Us: No one cares anymore about what you gave up in the trade for him. We’re ready for you to move on from him. We promise.

AK: *shakes head no*

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Matt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture