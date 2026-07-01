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your friendly BullsBlogger
4d

Sixers got a new GM too, and he managed to trade Paul George for Jaylen Brown

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your friendly BullsBlogger
4d

Part of my issue with Graham's strategy this offseason is that he didn't simply wait. There's now this Jaylen Brown fallout to go with the LeBron Decision2026 and who knows what else. And he was talking after the draft about wanting to be flexible. Punting space to next season should be a backup plan.

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