MikeDC
2d

Trading for AD would just be monumentally stupid.

1. It's not just that he's injury prone, he's also so expensive that paying him to play 50 games insures that you'll have 30 games of some guy who isn't any good playing big minutes.

2. He showed up fat and out of shape and promptly got hurt. He's lazy and content, and at a price you can't afford to have guys be lazy and content.

3. The track record of once super athletic bigs aging gracefully is pretty small. Usually, they put on weight, break down and age prematurely, which is exactly what AD is doing.

4. Despite his individual accomplishments, his teams outside of the LeBron Lakers have always been downright disappointing. How many guys are all-pros and can't drag their team to the playoffs? Not many. But AD is one of them. Even the Lakers were sort of expected to be more competitive beyond that one year they won.

5. He makes demands about how he should play (only the 4, not the 5) that are borderline delusional at this point.

I simply wouldn't trade for this guy unless I were giving up basically nothing to do so. Makes no sense.

NY Chicago Fan
4d

Bulls have no star power to win playoff basketball so they have to at least consider trading for AD. But his injury history means they shouldn't give up too much future picks for him.

Best case AD helps Bulls win a playoff series and helps attract a younger star to come to Chicago to join him and Giddy. Hard to believe but possible.

Worst case is he is hurt and they lose opening round playoffs again. No change to where headed now I think.

Right price it's at least giving Bulls a chance at building Team with 2 way star.

