from yfbb:

Thanks to old pal of the Blog, Vijay Vemu for today’s post. Contact him (especially if you have freelance opportunities!) at X (@vj_v_) or email (vijay.vemu@yahoo.com).

With the regular season outlook looking rather dull (some would say bleak), Summer League for the Bulls could be the season fans have most reason to watch. Not only will second-year player Matas Buzelis be there, but Chicago’s latest draft picks Noa Essengue and Lachlan Olbrich will be present. Then there are a few Windy City Bulls in this roster and other familiar faces of previous SummerBulls pasts.

Guys you Know

Matas Buzelis

Buzelis is the most important player on this roster, as the most important data point of Summer League for Chicago is to figure out just how good Buzelis can be with more responsibility.

Last season, it took a while for Buzelis to see meaningful minutes so the per-game averages look a bit bad (8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and one assist). However, the flashes looked pretty good. The off-the-dribble jumper looked okay as he shot 36 percent from three, and most importantly he was able to get to the rim with more ease than one would think given his frame.

Questions were made coming into the draft about his shooting and Buzelis made improvements, especially at the line where he shot 81 percent. The volume needs improvement as he averaged just 1.4 attempts per game. He needs to get better at finishing plays when he gets to the hoop. As he puts on more strength it’s reasonable to assume he will get better at it. The playmaking needs a step up if Buzelis is eventually going to turn into the main offensive cog for Chicago. Becoming a better passer can open up other shots for his teammates and will make the offense run more smoothly overall. It will spread out the defense and free up not only driving lanes but lead to open catch-and-shoot opportunities.

Buzelis should use Summer League to hone his craft when it comes to becoming a more well-rounded offensive player. He will have the ball and the majority of the possessions for Chicago so it will be trial by fire for the second-year player.

Defensively, Buzelis has shown some positive signs. He’s super active and uses his long arms to cause problems for whoever he is guarding. He made some nice defensive rotations last season and even showed a willingness to drop down on help defense and contest at the rim. Again, as he bulks up he will be able to handle guarding better players, and hopefully becoming an extremely-valuable-in-this-league wing defender.

Buzelis will be the star this summer, and it seems like he relishes that type of pressure. Again, it all starts and ends with him in terms of development for next season. All eyes will be on his jump shot and driving abilities. If Buzelis can show during Summer League that he has improved in that regard, it could be a very bright spot for Chicago moving forward.

The New Draft Picks

Noa Essengue

Buzelis is the crown jewel of the SummerBulls roster, yet I’d argue Essengue is the most intriguing. The Bulls took a home run swing when taking him 12th overall last month, gambling that his three-point shooting and overall offensive play will improve as time goes on. Essengue has been playing professionally in Europe for four seasons. Last year, he played for German club Ratiopharm Ulm. Essengue averaged 12.4 points, 5.3 assists, and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 56 percent from the field.

Being just 18 years old, it’s obvious to expect there to be growing pains with Essengue as he enters the league. However, he projects to be an NBA-ready defender at the very least. Essengue is listed at 6’10 with a 7-foot wingspan and it was on display when he was playing in Europe. He would use his length to cut off drives, use it to make up space during contesting jump shots, and also have active hands in the passing lane. Essengue averaged 1.4 steals per game so the actual numbers could improve but the tools are there. It remains to be seen where he fits defensively with Buzelis next to him although one could guess that he plays at the four. His ability to switch and guard multiple positions will be a plus for the SummerBulls and eventually the main roster later on. Essengue also loves to get out into transition, something which plays right into the Bulls hands. Running the floor with precision and decisiveness can help make up for the current flaws in Essengue’s offensive game. It’s a way to get quick easy buckets as he adjusts to NBA defenses.

There are quite a few things for him to work on as he starts his NBA career. The jump shot form looks alright, but he needs a lot of improvement on his three-point shooting. Essengue knocked down just 29 percent of his shots from downtown and although he was willing to shoot for Ulm, it wasn’t often from that range with a 1.9 three-point attempt average per game. Essengue is going to have to work on his 1 on 1 game and his shooting if he is going to have a chance at being a solid NBA player. He does some strengths on offense as he moves well off the ball. The Bulls should be encouraging him to use Summer League as an opportunity to test out his jumper.

Essengue probably won’t play a lot to begin the regular season as Billy Donovan will make him earn his minutes so this may be the most action we see of him for some time. While Summer League doesn’t tell the whole picture it does offer a glimpse into what a young player like Essengue can be.

Lachlan Olbrich

Lachlan Olbrich was taken 55th after the Bulls traded down for the right to draft him, along with acquiring our good friend Cash Considerations. Despite spending most of his playing career in the NBL of Australia, Olbrich played college ball at UC Riverside and had quite a lone season for the Highlanders. He averaged 11.4 points and 6.1 rebounds in a campaign that saw him win Big West Freshman of the Year. Olbrich spent last season back in the NBL with the Illawarra Hawks and helped them win their second-ever league title. His performance with the Hawks was enough to impress the eyes of NBA scouts, particularly the Bulls.

At 6’10, Olbrich projects to play power forward and center, although I have a feeling he will spend more time in the latter position. He’s a traditional interior player with all of his points coming inside the three-point line. Olbrich averaged 0.4 threes last season for Illawarra and unless something drastic changes, he won’t be a floor stretcher for the SummerBulls. The scouting reports reveal he has great footwork, coordination, and hands for his size which allow him to finish at the rim no matter who is in front of him. Olbrich shot 60 percent from the field, so he is an efficient player with his shot selection, and his good post play gives the SummerBulls an option down low on offense. The obvious keys for Olbrich will be how he handles the physicality in Summer League and if he can find himself in solid positions to score with his back to the basket. How he does in this category will provide a glimpse into how he can fit into Chicago’s roster. Olbrich only averaged 3.8 rebounds per game last season in his limited time with Illawarra, so improving on the glass during his time in Vegas will help him get more playing time. For the SummerBulls in general, he will get some heavy minutes in the frontcourt spots.

Olbrich is reportedly on a two-way deal so the Bulls are clearly invested in seeing how his SummerBulls stint turns out. Most likely outcome here is that Olbrich shows he has the potential to be a solid contributor off the bench for Chicago one day yet spends most of this season in the G-League.

The Windy City Bulls Veterans

Javon Freeman-Liberty

Most fans remember Javon Freeman-Liberty from his time with the WCB in 2022 and his previous stints on the SummerBulls. He played well enough in 2023 to earn himself a two-way deal as the Toronto Raptors scooped him up shortly after the 2023 edition of Summer League. Since then, Freeman-Liberty has played for the Raptors, their G-League affiliate, and even had a brief stint in Europe. He spent part of last season with the WCB, playing in 11 games for the team. JFL was very productive in those limited appearances, averaging 19.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists despite some average efficiency (41.1 percent from the field and an eFG% of 49.7).

It’s been evident for a while that JFL has the scoring abilities to be on an NBA roster, but he still needs to work on his playmaking and tighten up defensively. The current depth chart at guard sets up nicely for him to show his skills in Vegas once again. He will be a key contributor in terms of minutes and points for this year's SummerBulls, and if the assist numbers go up, that will be a huge plus. He has been one of the more intriguing Bulls players to watch over the years, and maybe this could be the season where he ends up on the opening-day roster.

The ideal outcome for him will be a roster spot on an NBA team or, if he so chooses, another opportunity in a European league.

Jahmir Young

Young is another player the Bulls seem interested in for the future, having signed a two-way deal earlier this calendar year. Like Miller, he also played in some games with the big club near the end of the regular season, but mainly featured in the G-League, splitting time between the WCB and the Grand Rapids Gold. For the Windy City Bulls, he put up great numbers, averaging 20 points and 6.5 assists per game while drilling nearly 40 percent of his attempts from three. Young has the talent to be a solid scorer at the NBA level.

The major concerns would be his size (6’1”) and his ability to consistently get to the rim. He could struggle against some of the bigger players who match up against him in Vegas. This also applies to defense. Although Young does make up for it somewhat by having active hands, averaging 1.6 steals with the WCB. His rebounding numbers (4.5 per game) also suggest he’s not afraid to get physical and doesn’t shy away from contact, which is always a plus for a backcourt player. Given his playmaking, he seems primed to get a solid chunk of the point guard minutes. Young will have to prove to everyone that he can be an average NBA defender and score consistently against better players. The Bulls themselves will be intrigued to see what he can do while running an NBA offense.

If Young shows out in Vegas it could cause a good problem for the Bulls where they have options in that position even on a developmental track. But it should be mentioned that he is only 6 months younger than incumbent starter Coby White. Given his contract, Young will be there for training camp. The most likely outcome is that he plays heavy minutes for the WCB again with some spot appearances for the main team.

Emanuel Miller

Miller spent most of the 2024-25 season playing for the Windy City Bulls and featured in five games late in the regular season for Chicago. He played heavy minutes for the WCB (averaged 34.3 in 25 games), and put up some decent numbers. Miller averaged 16.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in the G-League last season and will be looking to make his way onto an NBA roster this season.

At 6’7, Miller can provide the SummerBulls with some wing depth and even give them a depth piece at the four. He is a great athlete and is a solid defender who can guard multiple positions. The outside shooting needs massive work (24 percent from three). In terms of positives on offense, he can get to the rim, move well without the ball, and provide some solid protection on the defensive glass. With Buzelis and Essengue in front of him on the depth chart in terms of wings, Miller is going to have to make the most of the minutes he is given. If he can show his tenacity on defense, particularly out in the perimeter, he has a chance to impress the Bulls coaching staff.

Miller is currently on a two-way with the Bulls and seems set to make the training camp roster in the fall with his likely ultimate destination being the Windy City Bulls. He just turned 25, so this may be his last chance at a two-way contract.

David Muoka

Muoka is another player on this year's SummerBulls who currently plays for their G-League affiliate. He started 23 games at center for the WCB this past season, averaging nearly a double-double of 11.6 points and 9.9 rebounds. The stats also indicate that Muoka is a solid passer for his position, averaging 2.6 dimes per game in the G-League. He has seen a big uptick in production from the previous season where he averaged just 4.8 points and 5.2 rebounds. Now playing around 13 more minutes per game, Muoka has played well enough to earn a chance to show what he can do in front of more executives and scouts in Vegas.

Muoka is only one of two listed centers on this roster so he will have his chance on the court. If he can be a solid rebounder, rim defender, and flash some of the passing he did in the G-League it could lead to a very productive Summer League campaign for him. Muoka will be playing in hopes for a potential two-way/training camp invite or some interest from overseas teams.

Guys you (very likely) don’t know

William Hickey

The Bulls didn’t have to search far to find Hickey as he is teammates with Olbrich at Illawarra. He started playing in the NBL during the 2019 season and has spent his entire career up until now in that league. Hickey was a key part of last season's NBL Champions, averaging around 9 points and 4 assists in 21 minutes. His biggest contribution came in the decisive game five, where he nearly recorded a triple-double (21 points, 10 boards, and eight assists). Hickey has shown he can run an offense and be a spark for his team when called upon.

It will be interesting to see how he adjusts to the speed of the NBA when he gets on the floor. Hickey can provide the Bulls with some experience in getting everyone into their spots during offensive sets and finding guys for easy baskets. He has the same issue as Grill where there are guys ahead of him on the depth chart in the backcourt. Given his status overseas, it seems Hickey’s aiming to impress NBA scouts and potentially find himself on a two-way or at the very least a training camp contract.

Yuki Kawamura

After playing in Japan for a couple of seasons, Yuki Kawamura spent last season with the Memphis Grizzlies on a two-way deal. He played in 22 games for them, mostly in blowout situations. For their G-League franchise, however, he was a mainstay. Kawamura averaged 31 minutes in 24 games while averaging 12.4 points and 7.7 assists. Kawamura likes to fire a lot of shots from three, averaging 6.5 attempts per game in the G-League. He hit 41 percent of them so it’s clear he can torch teams from there if given enough space and time. He has shown that he at least deserves a shot at playing time in Summer League and the G-League.

Given he stands at just 5’8, he will have some difficulty against bigger guards in Summer League. Kawamura can provide the Bulls with some three-point shooting and playmaking in the hopes of getting another two-way deal for this upcoming season.

Micah Parrish

Parrish is a 6’6 forward from Ohio State (who also was a part of San Diego State’s run to the national title game two years ago) who can provide wing depth for the SummerBulls. In his final collegiate season, he averaged 13.3 points and 4.4 rebounds with an eFG percentage of 53.2. Parrish is a solid defender who can more than hold his own against smaller and quicker players. After struggling the year before shooting the three, he bounced back to his usual numbers and hit 35.6 percent of them while averaging a career-high in attempts (5.3).

Parrish has good athleticism and that aids him when guarding on the perimeter. He can provide a defensive spark for the SummerBulls if need be. It remains to be seen if Parrish can create his offense at the NBA level. How well he shoots it along with off-ball movement will determine how much playing time he gets. He projects to be someone who will play the three and the four positions and given the guys in front of him, the minutes may be sparse. The battle between Miller and Parrish for backup wing minutes will be one to watch to see although the former is listed as the bigger player.

Josh Primo

Primo, the former first-round pick who was out of the league following a criminal investigation into sexual misconduct, signed with the Bulls last October while recovering from ankle surgery, but was shortly waived afterwards and never made an appearance in the GLeague or any professional basketball league all of last season.

Wooga Poplar

Poplar is an experience college player who just got better and better as the seasons went on. After transferring from Miami, he was second on Villanova in terms of points per game (15.3) and even led them in rebounds (7.0) despite being listed as a 6’5 guard. He is an exceptional three-point shooter with an 37.3 percent career average and the volume is there as he attempted over five shots from deep the past two seasons.

He has great athleticism, as shown by his exceptional rebounding numbers, and uses it to get to his spots on offense. On a Summer League roster, you need guys who can create their own shot and Poplar is one of them. The lack of assist production heavily suggests he isn’t much of a playmaker and it remains to be seen how he handles guarding NBA-level players. Poplar does provide a scoring pop and having a guard do that well on the boards is always a plus especially defensively.

On this SummerBulls squad, Poplar seems like he could be in line for some solid minutes. On paper, it seems he will likely play the two and we could see a potential Freeman-Liberty and Poplar backcourt duo sometime during Vegas. It will be fascinating to see how the Bulls use both of them in creative ways on offense and how they cope defensively. The goal for Poplar in Vegas is to show teams why they should have drafted him and work his way onto an NBA roster come October.

Caleb Grill

Grill is one of the few rookie guards on this SummerBulls roster. He spent his past two seasons of college eligibility at Missouri, playing almost exclusively off the bench. Gril’s specialty is three-point shooting and can stretch the floor for the Bulls. He averaged five attempts per game during his college career, including a whopping 6.8 in his senior season, and knocked down 35 percent of them.

Maozinha Pereira

Maozinha is also a former Grizzlies player, having signed multiple 10-day contracts with them during the 2023-24 season. He spent all of last season with the Memphis Hustle, playing 32 games while averaging 8.1 points and five rebounds. Pereira has also spent time in Brazil before coming over to the NBA. He doesn’t provide any shooting from the outside so he projects to be a power forward or a small-ball five for the SummerBulls. The hope for him will be to be a solid screener, interior defense, and rebounding. Anything he provides on offense in terms of post-ups or jump shots will be a bonus. It will be interesting to see how he is as an athlete and as a potential lob threat. Dump-off passes are regularly available in Summer League so another point of intrigue for him will be his ability to finish among contact and contests.

It remains to be seen just how much minutes he gets. He’s different from most of the other power forwards in terms of skillset and is smaller than the two centers on the roster.

Coaching Staff:

The coaching staff this year will once again be led by Bulls head coach Billy Donovan’s son, Billy the third. The other assistant coaches, all part of the Bulls (or GLeague) staff: Austin Dufault, Pete Crawford, LD Williams, Isiah Price, Alex Reilly, Mike Greenman, Jeremiah Bonsu, and Mouhamed Abdallah Mbaye.

Schedule:

Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors July 11th NBA TV

Bulls vs. Sacramento Kings July 12th NBA TV

Bulls vs. Indiana Pacers July 14th ESPNU

Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks July 16th ESPN2

If the SummerBulls qualify for the ‘playoffs’, those games will be held July 19th and 20th.