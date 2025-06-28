BlogABull.com

your friendly BullsBlogger
NEW POST! Happy Free Agency day (to those who are fans of other teams) https://www.blogabull.com/p/bulls-free-agency-watch-for-them

2d

Zach Lowe:

"for the Bulls...they get a little younger, Okoro seems to have the same year every year, where he makes some progress in the regular season - he's a great defender, transition player, gets to 40% on corner threes and a little more artful attacking closeouts - gets to the playoffs and pfffffft can't play him. Also seems like a vote of 'no confidence' in the Dalen Terry, Julian Phillips, Patrick Williams pu pu platter of wings they've drafted. Go Bulls."

