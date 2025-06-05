BlogABull.com

BlogABull.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff's avatar
Jeff
3d

If I'm looking for the positives-

He hit more 3s in rate and volume, which was pretty critical to him being on the floor.

Even more importantly, he got out of Vooch territory and onto the valuable side of the ledger on hit FTr, which should be sustainable.

The problem is you just have to be so good on offense to negate being terrible on defense. So the Bulls need all of his 2nd half improvements on offense to stay AND you need his defense to move towards middling or you're not gonna have a good allocation of cap space.

I'd kick the can a year and get more data. That said, the Bulls would probably find a way to learn nothing next year, too.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Captain Kirk's Tooth Gap's avatar
Captain Kirk's Tooth Gap
4d

I'm glad Matt wrote this article because this is something I've been so bewildered by these past few months. Everyone from local to national media seems to have accepted that Giddey is getting at least $25 million a year this summer, and I don't get why. Even the Cash Consideration guys seem to have accepted that.

Has everyone forgotten that just one year ago he was played off the floor in the playoffs and told by his boss he'd no longer be starting the coming year? He then proceeded to be so terrible for the first half of this year on a team that was basically begging him to be good that they started benching him in fourth quarters.

The guy had a really solid two month stretch during a time where teams are notoriously tanking (and a lot of them were this year for Flagg) or intentionally resting their players for the playoffs. Don't get me wrong, I hope Giddey's two month stretch was real. But that two month stretch doesn't just erase everything that came before it, and it absolutely does not warrant guaranteeing him $100-150 million over the next four or five years.

As Matt said, there is practically no one to bid against the Bulls this summer except for the Nets. And I don't really see them having any desire for Giddey. Offer him a four year deal in the $18-20 million range with the final year being a team option. He can either accept that or take the QO. If he proves his two month stretch is actually just who he is now, you pay him $25-30 million a year starting next summer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies by your friendly BullsBlogger and others
64 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Matt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture