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Nice! Bulls, Jordan Hawkins Agree To Two-Way Contract https://www.hoopsrumors.com/2026/10/bulls-jordan-hawkins-agree-to-two-way-contract.html

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your friendly BullsBlogger
Sep 28

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>>>@KCJHoop

Tiago Splitter said he expects everybody to practice Tuesday except maybe Zach Collins, who has a soft tissue injury<<<

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