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your friendly BullsBlogger's avatar
your friendly BullsBlogger
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Bulls did announce front office hires eventually. https://www.nba.com/bulls/news/chicago-bulls-announce-basketball-operations-staff-updates-for-2026-27-season

but nobody new, outside of someone to the athletic training staff

also in the announcement was Brian Hagen, eloquently described by KC Johnson as "longtime worker", getting a promotion.

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Chi-Fed's avatar
Chi-Fed
Sep 15

I noticed that the Bulls removed their front office listings from their website a few weeks ago when I was looking to see if they still listed BD3 as the Windy City Bulls head coach. I wonder if the listing is gone permanently or it will come back. It seems like the Bulls are becoming more secretive. In last year’s media guide, they didn’t list the minority owners which they’ve done in years past.

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