BlogABull.com

BlogABull.com

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
your friendly BullsBlogger's avatar
your friendly BullsBlogger
1d

Cowley doesn't actually know anything so not worthwhile to speculate, but we have nothing else to go on so let's be reckless

https://www.hoopsrumors.com/2025/07/bulls-rfa-giddey-reportedly-still-seeking-30mm-annually.html?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=bluesky

AK should put Giddey's reps on speaker, Call the Magic and ask if they would trade Suggs for Giddey making $30M or even $17M

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
your friendly BullsBlogger's avatar
your friendly BullsBlogger
6h

Cam Whitmore had for two second round picks. I've been told by even AK bashers that these aren't valuable so have to (why?) give him a pass on that part of job failure

https://www.hoopsrumors.com/2025/07/rockets-to-trade-cam-whitmore-to-wizards.html#ref=home

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by your friendly BullsBlogger and others
36 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Matt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture