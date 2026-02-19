BlogABull.com

DJB961
5dEdited

Season ticket holder here: long time listener, first time poster. Last night's game was horrible to watch. Just bad basketball all around and what the hell am I supposed to be rooting for anyway? Dillingham did not belong on the court last night--unplayable. I haven't seen a guard look that lost on the court for the Bulls since a young man named Cam Payne ran Point in one of the previous versions of the stupid days. The new front court guys are a bit below replacement level and will be forgotten memories like Joffery Lauvergne in a couple of months. It's a joke whether we frame it as tanking or not. It is providing no value in any way for the present or the future.

The "continuity" scam sold by AK over the past couple years did have some aesthetic benefits: a bunch of mostly likable, try-hard players who were more often fun to watch than not--they had a sense of where the other guys would be and they all bought in to a system that did work a decent amount of the time. And we did win some games. And that was OK ,I guess, if you look at games in isolation. But at the end of the day, sports fandom is not about winning games in isolation despite what this franchise tries to gaslight us to believe. The topped out the ability of those try-hard players to win games by whatever junky/lucky/aberrational way that it happened and that was enough for ownership to continue to bless it. But it was a complete unsustainable bandaid and any educated fan knew it as it was happening. We have no young success stories. Where is even one game's worth of Daniss Jenkins, someone who can thrive in the Bulls' system without a pedigree just based on good training and a good eye for scouting? We have none of that and haven't the whole time AK has been there (OK, Ayo, but that's a horrible overall track record, no other team has this bad of a development record).

We now have a complete blank slate of a future that will be filled in by the same idiots that caused this emptiness to occur by failing to plan for the inevitable for three+ years. The franchise touts "flexibility" as if we're clearing the decks for a 2010-like "decision" of a star to maybe, just maybe, want to play for us. I think AK can speak that kind of language to the ownership constituency because the ownership still maintains a mindset of team-building that hasn't existed in over 10 years.

I think most of us are thankfully done projecting the idea that AK has a "plan" that he's been executing since we got rid of DeRozan. It's been a cautious tear down while protecting the floor for no other reason than thinking "our" fans value the aesthetic value of some of those wins over planning for the future. I am negative on this new scavenger-like philosophy of "reclaiming" busted lottery picks. If we had any kind of a track record of developing depressed talent, I'd feel better. We haven't developed front court contributors since we drafted Joakim Noah in 2007 and Taj Gibson in 2009. We have no front court players now and none in the pipeline.

So AK has punted the confrontation of reality another 5 months, when he will look like he's reading a hostage statement in his bi-annual gaslighting exercise to the masses, which is the only time the organization is required to pretend to articulate some kind of vision. We won't be able to do a rebuild because we can't identify nor develop talent in a way that is better than the way other teams do it.

Will pray that one day, the organization hires a basketball mind talent that understands the way modern teams develop and cultivate talent, and then get the hell out of the way to allow that to happen.

Until then, [talking to ownership now], please stop insulting our intelligence. Please clear the lowest bar: being able to honestly articulate that serious roster building and development mistakes have been and are currently being made. Honestly articulating some kind of a plan that reflects the reality of our situation and what it will take to build a sustainable winning culture. "Our fans" have seen enough of the BS--time to get living or time to get busy dying.

your friendly BullsBlogger's avatar
your friendly BullsBlogger
4d

Zach Collins out for the year, no reason not to waive him and sign a youngish non-guard

