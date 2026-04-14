It’s been a weird week in this post-AKME era, in that I have to catch myself when cynically viewing any and all NBA news through a prism of “what is that dipshit Arturas Karnisovas going to smirk and mumble at me”. Yes, there is the head-scratching ‘competitive integrity’ ethos that hasn’t left, as that starts at ownership and usually is spoken through Head Coach Billy Donovan. But I don’t have to steel myself after seeing Lachlan Olbrich had a triple double.

And it also means that if something substantially good happens, like the Bulls obtaining a second first-round pick from the Portland TrailBlazers if they make it out of the Play-In Tournament this week, I don’t have to think: 1) how will AK dead-enders spin the Lauri Markkanen trade as actually good now^ and 2) how will AK screw up the additional draft selection

^Moved up from footnote since it got so long: In retrospect it looks worse, but that trade was far from the worst offense in the AKME era. Certainly one of the first of many self-scouting misses, in that AK quickly gave up on Lauri and his ability to play alongside ‘All-Star’ Nikola Vucevic. But it was a couple years and teams before Markkanen broke out. This is one of several moves where the Bulls get some credit for not being the worst participant, in this case that’s the Blazers for sending out this protected first round pick, and a pretty good role player in Derrick Jones Jr., for Larry Nance Jr.. They obviously had similar mindset to AK making that Vuc trade in thinking their team was good enough to where the pick conveyance wouldn’t matter. In their defense they had Damian Lillard, not Zach LaVine.

Fret no longer! Sure, ownership may lean on the wrong people and repeat the same mistakes in their new hire. But I certainly don’t want them to fail, and with perhaps the worst collection of assets in the league (pending lottery results) getting another mid-round first is something nice for the new hire. Whereas I was pretty much thinking any good thing that maybe kept AKME employed was a long-term negative thing.

The Blazers have two chances to make the playoffs and therefore convey that selection to the Bulls. Familiarize yourself with your new favorite team.

Tonight they’re in Phoenix as a slight underdog against the Suns, whose poor performance against the ‘not tanking, too proud to suck any way but genuinely’ Bulls really tugged at Michael Reinsdorf’s hoops heartstrings but for more legitimate purposes has me dubious of their chances in this game.

If they lose tonight, get another chance on Friday versus the Clippers/Warriors winner.