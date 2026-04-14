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Waveland14's avatar
Waveland14
2dEdited

In a vacuum I actually think the Lauri trade was a decent deal -- I think the fact that AKME engineered it just takes it down a couple notches in fan communities like this one. The grass is always greener on the other side, and Lauri's "breakout" was really just another empty-calories scorer on a going-nowhere team. We look from afar and say "he made the All-Star team" and yet so did Zach LaVine -- twice! He's got different strengths and weaknesses than Zach but the one similarity is they're both players you lose with, not players you win with. Lauri has literally played in ZERO NBA playoff games. ZERO! He's average at best on the defensive end and a terrible rebounder for his height. He's constantly missing games due to injury. He averages 1.5 assists per game for his career -- that's exactly the same career number as Patrick Williams, whose usage rate is about half that of Lauri's.

Lauri would be an interesting complementary player on a good team, but as an exorbitantly paid franchise cornerstone? No thanks! I'd much rather have the 15th pick in the draft this year (fingers crossed!) than ~50 games a year of Lauri over the next three seasons at $46.1M, $49.8M, and $53.5M. That's not hyperbole, it's how I feel and it's not even close from my perspective.

Obviously we don't know the how the Bulls would have handled Lauri's next contract if he showed improvement in Chicago, so it's not a perfect comparison. But was the Lauri trade actually good? Yes. It wasn't "great", or a "game changer", or "fleecing the competition" and perhaps we could have gotten more by dealing him earlier or later, but the trade was looked at as good at the time to get any kind of 1st rounder, and it's still good now that that 1st rounder might actually convey.

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Jeff's avatar
Jeff
17h

Trying to just enjoy the moment for a minute here and not consider the possibility that this could be our high water mark for another half decade if a couple of idiots make an idiotic hire.

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