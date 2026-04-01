BlogABull.com

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your friendly BullsBlogger's avatar
your friendly BullsBlogger
3d

I haven't confirmed by listening but apparently Julia Poe revealed that it was the Reinsdorfs who made the call to cut Ivey. That may be a nail in AK's coffin, they don't like to 'be involved'

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H_Vaughn's avatar
H_Vaughn
4d

“I'm not the same Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations I used to be. That's why. I'm not the A.K. I used to be. The old A.K. is dead. I'm alive in Jesus Shuttlesworth no matter what the basketball setting is.”

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