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your friendly BullsBlogger's avatar
your friendly BullsBlogger
5d

Now Julia Poe with the flamethrower to AK. Not only the poor process in acquiring Ivey, but the lack of personal accountability after https://www.chicagotribune.com/2026/03/31/jaden-ivey-arturas-karnisovas-chicago-bulls/

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TheArtistFormerlyKnownAsJB's avatar
TheArtistFormerlyKnownAsJB
Mar 26

This is starting to sound like something that’s going to happen.

Maybe he waits until the lottery in case the Bulls get lucky.

But otherwise, what exactly would he be sticking around for? Drafting Nate Ament and paying Collin Sexton after striking out on every top RFA? Seems unlikely.

And let’s not forget this crucial piece of context: AK is a selfish jackass. He fired his shooting coach last year for not being a yes man. It sounds like he’s throwing Eversley under the bus this year. What’s to stop him from doing that to Billy next year? I wouldn’t blame Donovan for getting the hell out of here before that happens.

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