The Nets first round draftees pretty soundly beat the Bulls 'youth with experience' on Monday night. Billy Donovan went all-out to try and get the win with a closing lineup of Sexton/Simons/Okoro/Buzelis/Richards (at least he didn't pull Matas?), but the Nets did not do egregious in-game tanking like pulling their starters in the 4th so they were able to hold on and win

Calculated the weighted minutes age of both non-playoff teams:

Bulls 25.5 years old

Nets 23.5 years old

Credit to Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic - he asked Billy Donovan about this. -> https://bsky.app/profile/jxlorenzi.bsky.social/post/3mehs6s5a4k26

The answer was a lot of pontificating over how calf and hamstring injuries are effecting the whole league and every player is different. Coby wasn't feeling symptoms - might have even been implication that he wouldn't reveal them even if he had them - so he played. Didn't really answer the question of why their standards are different than Charlotte, especially with the Bulls being a trade deadline seller.

It does sound like this is all at Billy's direction, but it shouldn't be, and AK should have to address that.

