UPDATE: going into CHAT MODE as Free Agency has begun:

***

NBA Free Agency starts Sunday at 5 Central. There’s been a change in the process where teams can re-sign their own free agents before then. That way you don’t get the wink-wink of Cristiano Felicio signing his 4-year contract at the stroke of midnight (eastern).

So while I don’t believe the idea that the Bulls are intentionally looking to flush themselves down the toilet rebuild based off of their offseason so far, we will learn soon enough.

In this interregnum between cap years, a couple role players have re-upped back with the Bulls.

Patrick Williams did not hit restricted free agency, on the eve of that status it was reported he’s returning for 5 years (last year: player option) and overall $90M. That’s an average annual value of ~$18M, which is a pretty good deal for the Bulls. That’s an institutional advantage when your young players don’t break out! Williams, provided he’s healthy after ending last season with a somewhat obscure foot injury (AK said after the draft that he “thinks” Williams will be ready for training camp…), at least has a floor level of contribution on both ends of the court. That’s not nothing, even if he never really gets much better.

And somewhat surprisingly, Torrey Craig picked up his player option which is near the minimum. I don’t quite get it from his perspective, but also said the same thing about Andre Drummond last season. And Drummond had another good year. Maybe playing for Billy Donovan is that fun?

You’d think Craig could get paid similarly by a team with actual aspirations. That brings into question what the Bulls aspirations actually are….

While I won’t believe the team will take an intentional step back until I see it, it is looking more likely than before (when it was pretty much impossible if observing Arturas Karnisovas’s words and actions) simply because the DeMar DeRozan extension did not happen before he hit unrestricted free agency.

In that post draft press conference, AK gave a rote “any change is possible” but it is notable that it wasn’t a full-throated endorsement of bringing DeRozan back at any price. I wonder if this is simply them being a bit surprised that they can’t work out a deal easily.

That’s good! That means they’re actually negotiating. I am fine bringing DeMar back if it’s at a discount, as the Bulls need to actually acknowledge they have leverage in their ability to pay and provide continuity comfort.

But free agency involves the first division NBA clubs, and the Bulls are going to have to wait and react to how those teams operate first.

If DeMar isn’t returning, it’s very likely he’ll want to play for either capped-out team in his actual hometown of Los Angeles. That would mean the Bulls would have to facilitate a sign-and-trade. To be non-technical, it’s very difficult for the Clippers to do this (or if they’d even want to) if Paul George returns on a huge contract. The Lakers don’t have quite the same limitations, but there is the Bulls self-imposed limitation of not wanting to take back more salary in a sign-and-trade.

Then there’s the free agency musical chairs and how it may impact Zach LaVine. For example, if the Sixers don’t get Paul George or their next seven or ten choices of big-money player, would they take on LaVine’s contract and try and rehab his value?

We know this current front office rarely does smart things in isolation, and never can do two of them simultaneously let alone in advance indicating any kind of “plan”. And they likely will never even be temporarily over the luxury tax even though they can still get under by the end of the season.

I’m certain the Bulls want it to be LaVine, not DeRozan, who’s leaving. But can they achieve a LaVine deal AND get immediate salary savings? And if not, does that mean they just won’t re-sign DeMar at all? Or they wait so long on a LaVine deal that it affects DeMar’s market?

[AND WILL ANYONE JUST TAKE VUC, PLEASE]

As stated above, a lot depends on how predecessor moves occur with other teams. The Bulls are certainly not going to proactively choose their destiny, and if that was a rebuild they’re not going to do it in a way to best facilitate long-term success long-term. They’ll half-ass and trip their way in either ‘direction’ after seeing how the market plays out.

I think that’s why I find a teardown is so unappetizing, it’s going to be poorly executed and that “direction” means not even hope of a random good positive-momentum building season. And the grossness of beyond a youth movement but hoping they lose a certain number of games. I suppose for some it makes sense to just pack it in and wait for a single night in May to provide that hope. I can’t get there, personally.

But rest assured: if DeMar DeRozan does leave, this team will be really bad. The departed Alex Caruso provided a lot of value, but he was more what helped the Bulls get clutch victories. Without DeRozan the Bulls would not even close enough in games to have them become clutch.

I don’t think that’s what the Bulls brass wants for their team, but they have set themselves up to not have much of a say in the matter