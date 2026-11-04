Do we need another thread? I suppose maybe not, but else you wouldn’t get this cool updated roster and injury report:

For the Bulls, no change: Nic Claxton was upgraded to Questionable but will not play.

I have a bad feeling about this one, even though the Bulls played them relatively tough last time:

Knicks need wins, still a game under .500 Last game on the road trip before 4 nights off in New York on an off day before this

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