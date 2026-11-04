Do we need another thread? I suppose maybe not, but else you wouldn’t get this cool updated roster and injury report:
For the Bulls, no change: Nic Claxton was upgraded to Questionable but will not play.
I have a bad feeling about this one, even though the Bulls played them relatively tough last time:
Knicks need wins, still a game under .500
Last game on the road trip before 4 nights off
in New York on an off day before this
Nic Claxton will save us
When yfbb said the bulls might have their worst record ever, I thought it was an exaggeration. But the lack of shooting is absolutely terminal for this team.
The power forward glut is not going to turn into any better assets as this team sinks; best to turn those into assets now.