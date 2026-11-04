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your friendly BullsBlogger's avatar
your friendly BullsBlogger
3h

Nic Claxton will save us

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d-noah's avatar
d-noah
5h

When yfbb said the bulls might have their worst record ever, I thought it was an exaggeration. But the lack of shooting is absolutely terminal for this team.

The power forward glut is not going to turn into any better assets as this team sinks; best to turn those into assets now.

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