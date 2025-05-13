BlogABull.com

TheArtistFormerlyKnownAsJB
6d

You can always count on AK to learn the wrong lessons from any given scenario, and this month is providing him with a buffet of poor takeaways.

A Pacers vs. Knicks ECF should tell him that the East is wide open, so it’s time to stop aiming for mediocrity and actually build a contending team.

Instead, he’s going to ignore that Haliburton and Brunson are great, and say “Indy and New York don’t have stars and weren’t top seeds, yet they made the conference finals! That could be us!”

The Mavericks winning the lottery should be a gut punch for him since he could have had better odds than them if he would have accepted his fate at the trade deadline and pivoted towards focusing on the offseason.

Instead, he’ll say “See? A play-in team won the lottery! There’s no reason to not be happy about the play-in!”

Who needs elite rosters or top picks? We’ve got a 39-43 three-peat to win!

your friendly BullsBlogger
5d

these lottery results on top of the season-long Lillard and Tatum injuries...the league has to step in and ban conferences

I get the motivations for the second apron (suppress 2-4 teams payroll) but it's really goofy that there aren't injury considerations. Milwaukee and Boston will own very large disabled player exceptions that they can't use. Seems like an oversight by players association to not at least get this as a small carveout. I don't think that can be renegotiated, but banning conferences is not part of the CBA.

