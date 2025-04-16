They said it couldn’t be done. Wait, no…when Arturas Karnisovas said after a half-assed trade deadline that reaching the play-in tournament in the worse conference was a goal (he said this out loud!), it wasn’t so much a question of whether they could do it but rather whether they should.

The tank was long dead , but there was still opportunity to use this meaningless-to-the-rest-of-the-league stretch of games to get a longer look at the younger players. Partially helped by injury, they’ve done that.

Which is good, except there is still the underlying factor of the games being noncompetitive even if you are trying to be competitive. After winning an actually-competitive game against the similarly-mid Miami Heat at the end of their season, they have another one tonight for all of the marbles. Well, some of the marbles. Actually, a mere chance to get some of the marbles on Friday against the similarly-mid Atlanta Hawks.

For a technical breakdown and preview, head over to old friend Stephen Noh at The Sporting News.

A lot depends on Josh Giddey, which makes sense as he’s the engine for the offense, and with a hot outside shot and newly-found ability to draw fouls has led the Bulls to their recent success (against teams trying to lose, or rest).

For a normal, even replacement-level front office, Giddey’s performance tonight would matter in how they assess his future with the team. Maybe not the perfect sample of evidence, but as Will Gottlieb at CHGO says, “there are still plenty of questions about the long-term future. Some of which may be answered as soon as Wednesday”

But this is AKME. And why we can’t assess any results, let alone a plan based off of those results, without a feeling of hopelessness.

Because regardless of Giddey’s performance or the game outcome tonight: as Drew Stevens of The Bigs reminds us: AKME has already declared victory.

It’s all but assumed, with local media unable to confirm, that not only is there a proactive overpayment of Giddey coming, but the entirety of the front office and coaching staff is going to get a contract extension as well.

I don’t think if Giddey throws up a dud, harkening back to his benching by his former team in last year’s playoffs, that it has any bearing on anything. Nor if the Bulls finish in 10th place or 8th place after this tournament if it changes how AKME feels about the team’s trajectory

So all that said…might as well hope the players do well. Giddey, White, Matas Buzelis…have a great game in an actually-competitive environment, and they win the chance at more meaningful games.

It won’t make a difference to the people who make these decisions, but it’ll better inform fans as we yell into the void for another year (or two or three) of play-in aspirations.